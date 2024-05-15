Man arrested for threatening a pr0stitute with a gun after refusing to pay for her services

A Zimbabwean man has been arraigned before a court for threatening a pr0stitute with a gun after refusing to pay for her services.

The man who appeared before the Masvingo Magistrates Court, was charged with two violations of the Firearms Act. The accused, Tafadzwa Magombedze, faced charges for both pointing a firearm and unlawfully discharging it in a public place.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on May 9, 2024. Magombedze had solicited the services of a thigh vendor. A disagreement ensued when Magombedze refused to compensate the complainant, accusing her of stealing his money. In the heat of the argument, Magombedze brandished a pistol, aiming it at the thigh vendor before firing a warning shot.

The altercation was reported to the police, who promptly arrested Magombedze. During the arrest, authorities discovered a Star Pistol in his possession, along with four live rounds of ammunition and one spent cartridge. Investigations revealed that the firearm was authorized solely for the protection of cash and bullion during transit.

Magombedze admitted to the charges brought against him. He is scheduled for sentencing on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.