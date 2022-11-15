MAN ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO SELL HIS DAUGHTER

15th November, 2022- Police at Mpulungu Police Station in Northern Province have apprehended Kalumba Chipili aged 32 of Nsumbu Village in Nsama District for the subject offence of Human Trafficking.

The incident occurred on 14th November, 2022 at around 16:50 hours at a named guest house in Mpulungu.

It is alleged that the suspect was informed by unknown person that there was a man buying children in the area that was when he tricked his former wife that he wanted to start staying with his daughter aged four but before they could conclude the discussion, he sneaked away with the child and called the officer from Community Crime Prevention Unit who posed as a buyer but had already organized an officer from Zambia Police who arranged the meeting place at the guest house.

Few minutes later, the suspect arrived and confirmed to the officer that he was selling his daughter at K130, 000=00 and he was made to sign an agreement form before receiving the money.

Upon completion of signing the agreement form, the Police Officer apprehended the suspect and his currently detained in police custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON