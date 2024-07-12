MAN ASSAULTED BY WIFE DIES, POLICE STOP BURIAL PROCESSION

Copperbelt police commissioner Peacewell Mweemba has confirmed a tragic incident in Mufulira, where a man, identified as Patrick Kafwimbi, passed away after sustaining serious injuries in an alleged assault by his wife, Grace Nampizi.

According to police reports, Kafwimbi reported to the Mufulira Central Police Station that he was assaulted by his wife on June 28th, resulting in injuries including a cut on the head, hand, and bruises on the eye.

The victim was treated at Ronald Ross Hospital as an outpatient and later discharged.

After the initial report, officers visited the couple’s residence but found that Nampizi had left the matrimonial house following the altercation.

The case was left at that point, until today when authorities received information that Kafwimbi had tragically passed away at Ronald Ross Hospital.

Police officers promptly rushed to the hospital to stop the burial procession and further investigate the circumstances leading to Kafwimbi’s death.

Commissioner Mweemba expressed the police’s commitment to ensuring a thorough investigation into the incident.

As details continue to emerge, the community in Mufulira is left shocked and saddened by the tragic turn of events.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story as the investigation unfolds and justice is sought for the victim, Patrick Kafwimbi.

FM