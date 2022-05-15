MAN ATTEMPTS SUICIDE AFTER POISONING CHILDREN

DEJECTED after finding his wife in bed with another man while the couple was on separation, a man of Chilenje Township in Lusaka allegedly attempted to poison his two children aged five and eight before he tried to commit suicide.

Elvis Mwaba and his two children were admitted to University Teaching Hospitals (UTH) for five days before they were all discharged on Thursday after responding well to treatment.

Deputy police public relations officer Danny Mwale confirmed the incident but could not give details saying no-one complained to police but police were aware about the matter.

According to a relative of the suspect who sought anonymity, Mwaba has been on separation with his wife for three months. The source said his wife then decided to move to her sister’s place together with their two children.

“The couple has been having misunderstandings, which led them to separate. But after three months, Mr Mwaba decided to go and apologise. When he went to the house where his wife was staying, he found the children playing outside. When he went to the bedroom, he found his wife in bed with another man drinking Savana,” the relative.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail