Man breaks down in tears after being found guilty of k!lling his seven relatives including pregnant woman and her unborn baby



In a dramatic scene, a man broke down in tears after he was found guilty by the High Court in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, South Africa.



Enoch Ndou shot and killed seven family members, including a pregnant woman and her unborn baby, at Jimmy Jones village near Malamulele on Christmas Day in 2021.



The victims identified as Mpho Donald Ndou, Ndivhuwo Douglas Ndou, Portia Mabasa, Rendani Winnus Ndou, Wanga Ndou, Ronewa Ndou, and Dakalo Makondo Ndou, were killed in a shocking display of violence that sent shockwaves through the community.



The motive behind the killings is reported to have been a dispute over the inheritance of a family stand.



Ndou, a 52-year-old nurse, handed himself over to the authorities at Thohoyandou Police Station shortly after the incident and was subsequently charged with seven counts of murder.



Judge Tshidada also says that Ndou has failed to prove that he is psychologically incapacitated to stand trial.



“Accused also failed to discharge honours to prove he suffered psychological incapacity on the day or the time he committed the offences he is charged with,” Judge Tshidada said in delivering judgment.



“I am therefore persuaded and convinced that the state presented uncontested evidence that proves the accused guilty on the seven counts of murder he is charged with without reasonable doubt. I am compelled to pronounce a guilty verdict against the accused.”



As the judgment was being read out, Ndou’s emotions got the better of him, and he was seen breaking down in tears.