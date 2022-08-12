Man Breaks His Way Out Of Coffin After Being Buried Alive In Bolivia

A man has told of how he smashed his way out of a coffin after being buried alive by festival goers ‘as a sacrifice to mother earth’ when he passed out while drinking in Bolivia.

Victor Hugo Mica Alvarez, 30, found himself inside a coffin in Achacachi, Bolivia, on August 5, after passing out the previous night after a binge-drinking session during the opening of the Mother Earth Festival in El Alto, Bolivia.

People present offerings, or “sullu,” to the world during the Mother Environment Festival as a way of thanking Pachamama, the goddess of fertility and the earth.

The goddess is said to “open her mouth” for offerings in August according to indigenous Bolivians, and many will present anything from live animals to sheep fetuses, as well as cocoa leaves and sweets.

Some claim that hidden human sacrifices and offerings still take place today.

Alvarez thinks that other partygoers had sacrificed him to mother earth by burying him alive as a “sullu.”

The 30-year-old told local Bolivian news outlet Página Siete: ‘Last night was the pre-entry [of the festival], we went dancing. And afterwards I don’t remember.

‘The only thing I remember is that I thought I was in my bed, I wanted to get up to go urinate and I couldn’t move.

‘When I pushed the coffin, I was able to break a glass that it had and that way I was able to get out.’

But to add insult to injury, when Alvarez reported his burial to police they refused to believe him saying he was too drunk.