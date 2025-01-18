Man burns tuckshop after stealing groceries

A suspected thief allegedly set a tuckshop on fire after stealing groceries in Plumtree.

Tavingeli Soul (30) appeared before Plumtree magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge before being remanded in custody to January 30.

The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on 8 January Soul stormed at a tuckshop in Plumtree and destroyed roof sheets to gain entry.

Whilst inside he stole groceries before setting the tuckshop ablaze.

The complainant tracked the suspect’s spoor in the company of other villagers.

Who quizzed him on the matter before filing a police report.