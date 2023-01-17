Man Burns Wrong House In Attempt To Murder Wife

A man, Boaz Wanjala, who set fire to a house, killing a family of seven in Ngimari village in Embu County, Kenya, has been arrested.

According to Track News, a magistrate court in Runyejes, Embu County, Kenya, authorised police to detain him on Monday.

On October 2, 2022, Wanjala, who was after his estranged wife, set fire to the wrong house.

The suspect had been on the run since the incident and was only just apprehended. It was revealed that he had burned down the wrong house in a bid to murder his estranged wife.

The remains of the seven family members who died in the house fire were buried in the same grave in October.