Man Catches Wife Cheating In His Matrimonal Bed And Immediately Calls Family Meeting, Invites Lover’s Wife

A South African man catches his wife cheating on him in his matrimonial bed and calls a family meeting immediately. The lover’s wife was also called to the meeting, where the cheating pair were only covered with a blanket.

According to online reports, the man walked in on the two in the house he shared with his wife. He instructed the two not to get dressed and called his family, his wife’s family and the other man’s wife.

The man seemed composed throughout the meeting as the family discussed the case. The couple is a Sepedi couple from South Africa who speak the language.



One comment shared that the scorned man gave his wife a R10k monthly allowance. The wife spent some of it with her unemployed lover. In the family meeting, the man asked to be compensated for the disrespect and the money the two spent while he worked.