Man City and Atletico Madrid have agreed a deal for Julian Alvarez worth up to £82m (€95m).

Atletico will pay £64m up front (€75m) with the remainder of the fee coming in add-ons, and it will be a record sale for City and represents a huge profit on the £14m the Premier League champions paid River Plate for the Argentina forward in January 2022.

Alvarez has made 103 appearances for City since arriving at the Etihad Stadium two and a half years ago, scoring 36 goals.

The Argentine international won two Premier League titles, as well as the FA Cup, Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles all in 2023.

During his time at City, he also won the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, as well as the Copa America earlier this year.