MAN CITY BOSS GUARDIOLA’S WIFE TO GET 50% WEALTH FOLLOWING DIVORCE



MAN CITY boss Pep Guardiola’s wife, Cristina Serra’s reason for divorcing the husband is that he was too focused on football and didn’t have time for the family. Pep left the court in tears, clearly struggling with this moment.





She will get 50% of the same wealth his job brought about, according to tweeper Nungua Burnaboy.



Having finalised his divorce, reports claim Pep Guardiola lost his biggest mansion in Manchester and half of his wealth, with most of his properties now going to his wife and children.





Reports also claim his mansion in Spain which costs £8.5 million also goes to his wife after the divorce was finalised





Pep and Serra decided to separate after over 30 together. They made the decision to separate in December.



