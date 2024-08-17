Man City could face 80 points deduction and relegation If found guilty – EPL official warns

Manchester City could face up to 70 to 80 points deduction that would guarantee relegation to the Championship if found guilty in their upcoming hearing over their 115 Premier League charges

Manchester City’s hearing is expected to begin in September, with proceedings anticipated to last around 10 weeks. The Premier League champions, who have won the title in each of the last four seasons, deny any wrongdoing.

If found guilty, though, the club could be in line for significant punishment such as fines and points deductions.

An unnamed premier league executive expects any points penalty to lie between 70 and 80 points, all but guaranteeing relegation. City finished last season on 91 points, putting them 65 clear of 18th-place Luton Town.

“The collective view I’ve heard is that an appropriate sanction would have to be a points deduction so substantial — we are talking here between 70 and 80 points — that it guarantees City a season in the Championship,” the unnamed exec told The Athletic (via The Mirror).

Another unnamed individual suggested the club could face deductions over three successive seasons, a move which would damage their hopes of Champions League qualification.

Earlier in the week, Premier League chief Richard Masters indicated the importance of resolving Manchester City’s case sooner rather than later.

“It is time now for the case to resolve itself,” Masters told BBC Sport.“It’s been going on for a number of years and I think it’s self-evident that the case needs to be heard and answered.”

City won a record fourth consecutive Premier League title last season after finishing ahead of Arsenal.