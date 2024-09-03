Man City in talks with England’s interim coach for release of Foden ahead of UEFA Nations League

Manchester City is urging England interim manager Lee Carsley to release Phil Foden from the UEFA Nations League squad.

Foden, who missed Manchester City’s last two Premier League matches against Ipswich Town and West Ham United due to illness, has been included in England’s first squad since Gareth Southgate’s departure.

According to The Sun, City wants Foden to be released so he can fully recover and rejoin their lineup after the international break.

Although Foden remains a key player for Pep Guardiola’s team, his absence has not significantly impacted City’s performance.

The team scored seven goals in their previous two league games, with Erling Haaland scoring consecutive hat-tricks and setting a new record.

Last season, Foden was named Premier League Player of the Season, contributing 27 goals and 12 assists as City won the league title for the fourth consecutive year.

It is uncertain whether Lee Carsley will grant City’s request and allow Foden to leave the national camp. England is set to face the Republic of Ireland in their UEFA Nations League opener on Saturday.