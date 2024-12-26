MAN CITY MIGHT MISS OUT ON CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – GUARDIOLA



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says the club are in danger of missing out on a place in next season’s Champions League.



City are currently in their 14th consecutive season in European football’s most prestigious club competition.





Only Arsenal between 1998 and 2017, and Manchester United between 1996 and 2014, have a longer record of qualifying among English clubs.



City are seventh in the Premier League after 17 matches, four points behind Nottingham Forest in fourth and a point behind fifth-placed Bournemouth.





England are currently top of Uefa’s European Performance Spot table and well placed to secure a fifth place in next season’s Champions League, although City would still not qualify on current standings.





“When I said before, people laughed,” said Guardiola. “They said, ‘qualifying for the Champions League is not a big success’.





“But I know it because it happens with clubs in this country. They were dominant for many years and after they were many years not qualifying for the Champions League.” (BBC News)