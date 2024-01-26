MAN COMMITS SUÎCIDE AFTER IMPREGNATING TWO GIRLS

A 19-year-old man identified as Simon Chali Junior, from Maamba has committed suicide by hanging himself on a tree using a rope after he had initially consumed unknown poison, following news he had allegedly impregnated two girls.

The incident which occurred on 25th January, 2024, was reported to Maamba Police Station by father to the deceased, Simon Chali, of Training Center Compound.

Southern Province Deputy Commissioner of Police, Moono Namalongo, notes that after discovering he had impregnated the girls, the deceased left home around 10 hours to unknown destination.

He explains that his parents tried to call him severally but was not answering his phone until members of the public who were passing in the bushes of Top club area found him hanging on a tree.

Namalongo says Police who rushed to the scene found the body hanging on a tree with a rope about four metres from the ground and white foam with bad odor coming out from his mouth.

