MAN COMMITS SUICIDE OVER DEBT OWED TO WIFE

A 40 year old man of Chinsali District has allegedly committed suicide after he failed to settle the K1,000 debt he owes his wife.

Muchinga Province Police Commanding Officer KAUNDA MUBANGA has told ZNBC news in a statement that JAMES MUSHIBWE was found dead on Tuesday morning following days of misunderstandings with his wife.