A man identified on Twitter as @SkhaloM8 is in tears after discovering that all the kids he had with his first wife were not his.

According to the man, he conducted DNA tests three times on all his children and the result showed that they were not his kids.

The man did not specify the number of kids that he had with his first wife but he dumped his wife and married another woman whom he has 3 kids with and all of them according to him, are his children.

The man then urged fellow men to take their children to for DNA test just confirm if they are fathers to kids that they are taking care in their houses.

This did not go well with women who argued that it may result to the end of many marriages.