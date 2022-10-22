MAN DEMOLISH HOUSES AFTER WIFE LEAVES HIM FOR ANOTHER MAN

A Ntcheu based man identified as Francis Banda has demolished houses he built for his wife after the wife left him and married another man.

In a an audio shared on social media, Banda said that the two have been married for 13 years and have three children.

He added that during their marriage, he managed to build two houses, one for the wife and another for her mother at the wife’s home village.

According to Banda, his wife started a relationship with another man and she recently left their house.

At some point, Banda tried to communicate with the women but her phone was answered by the boyfriend.

This angered Banda and he decided to demolish the houses which he built for the woman and her mother at her village.

Credit: Malawi24