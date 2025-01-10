MAN DENIED S3X, LEAVES GIRLFRIEND FOR DEAD, TAKES OWN LIFE

MAN DENIED SEX, LEAVES GIRLFRIEND FOR DEAD, TAKES OWN LIFE

A 24-year -old peasant farmer has died after taking his own life by hanging himself from a mango tree behind his house, following a violent altercation with his girlfriend who had fallen unconscious, leading him to believe she was dead.

The incident was reported to Kalulushi Police Station by the victim’s sister, who stated that her brother, Abedinico Nzowa, had a disagreement with his girlfriend, Clara Tembo.

Tembo had refused to have sex with Nzowa, which led to a physical altercation. Nzowa beat Tembo, causing her to fall unconscious. Believing she was dead, Nzowa hung himself.

However, Tembo regained consciousness and discovered Nzowa’s lifeless body.

She reported the incident to the Community Crime Prevention Unit, who then notified the police.

The police found Nzowa’s body with no visible injuries, except for a protruding tongue and sperm found in his trousers. His body was taken to Kalulushi General Hospital Mortuary.

Tembo sustained injuries, including a bruised neck, painful headache, and general body pains.

She was issued a medical report form for treatment.

This is contained in a statement issued by Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba.