MAN DIES AFTER SWALLOWING RAZOR BLADE IN HEALING RITUAL



A 53-year-old man has died after allegedly swallowing a razor blade as part of a traditional healing ritual in Chasefu District, Eastern Province.





It is reported that Joseph Mvula, a resident of Zichoka village, was undergoing a controversial traditional healing treatment administered by two healers from Malawi, Edwin Ngwira, 28, and Frackson Banda, 42. The healers had been hired by Abraham Zimba, 63, also of Zichoka village.





As part of the treatment for a chronic wound on Mvula’s leg, he was given unknown herbs and instructed to swallow a razor blade. The ritual led to his death within an hour.



Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba confirmed the incident to Diamond News, stating that it occurred on the evening of 28 December 2024.





Following the death, angry villagers apprehended the healers and Zimba, beating them before police arrived on the scene to intervene.



The three men are now in police custody, while Mvula’s body has been taken to Lundazi District Hospital for a post-mortem.



CREDIT: Diamond TV