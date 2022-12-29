MAN DIES AFTER TAKING A CONCOCTION BELIEVED TO BE MEDICINE TO HELP HIM STOP DRINKING ALCOHOL

Attempt to quit alcohol ends in death for Luapula man

A MAN of Mwense District in Luapula Province has died in an attempt to quit alcohol.

Ephraim Mwape aged 63, died yesterday afternoon.

It is reported that after many years of dedicated membership to the drinking fraternity, Mwape decided his liver had worked enough and thought it was time to bid farewell to the bottle.

To put his drinking to a permanent end, Mwape escorted by his 78-year old elder sister Judith Mwape visited a famed jujuman who prescribed a herbal concoction bitter than traditional abortion herbs.

On arrival back home, Mwape mixed the concoction with a face-twisting Kachasu shot which after imbibing not only logged him out of the drinking fraternity but also removed hom from the land of the living.

Shortly after taking the medicine, Mwape began to vomit upon which he was rushed to Mambilima Mission hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival around 15:30 hours.

Luapula Province commanding officer Gloria Mulele said the police had since picked up Dout Chande from his shrine and locked him up for prescribing a fatal alcohol-quiting concoction.

The Luapula Police boss said samples of the concoction have been taken for analysis.

Kalemba