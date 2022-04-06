NIGERIA – Police have arrested a woman identified as Loveth after a man he was having s3x with died collapsed and died on top of her during a sex marathon.

The man, Davy, repotedly died after attempting 7th round of sex in a competition took place at a popular hotel in Lagos located in Ikotun area.

Reports indicate that two made about who would last longest in a romp challenge.

It was learnt that Davy staked N50000 on the bet and lost the money alongside his life in the end. Davy went through to the sixth round but Loveth was unshaken till the seventh round when Davy collapsed and died on top of her.

She then raised alarm and contacted the hotel management who handed her over to the Ikotun Police division while the corpse of the deceased was quickly deposited at an undisclosed hospital for an autopsy report.

Loveth was detained by the SCIID Panti Yaba, where she narrated what happened between Davy and herself. Loveth’s fate would be determined by the result of the Autopsy.