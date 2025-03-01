MAN DIES WHILE DANCING



…..collapsed while enjoying music at neighbours house.



A MAN believed to be in his 50s has died after collapsing while dancing at his neighbour’s house in Nyimba district.





Daniel Banda was dancing outside to music which was being played by his neighbour’s children when he suddenly collapsed and died.



Eastern Province police commanding officer Robertson Mweemba said the incident happened on Thursday around 18:00 hours.





“After interviewing the neighbour, Lillian Tembo, aged 38, she revealed that as she was seated outside her house around 18:00 hours with some kids playing music, there came Daniel Banda in a drunken state and [he] started dancing to the music.



“Suddenly while he was dancing, he collapsed… She quickly rushed to the village headman’s place and informed him of what happened,” he said.





According to the police, the headman organised transport to take Mr Banda to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.





Mr Mweemba said the deceased used to live with his two children, Memory, aged 16, and Shadreck, aged 14.



ZDM