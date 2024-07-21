Man disguises himself as woman to catch his unfaithful wife in lover’s house

Wellington Phiri, a Zimbabwean man from Chegutu, devised an elaborate disguise to catch his wife, Prisca Mhuru, in her lover’s house.

In his attempt to expose the affair, Phiri stole his wife’s personal belongings, including her headscarf and bra, to use as part of his disguise.

However, when he arrived at the lover’s house, the lover recognized him despite the disguise and confronted him at the door.

The lover brandished an axe, threatened Phiri, and forced him to flee in fear for his life.

The man who narrated the incident in a chat with H-Metro said; “My neighbour has wrecked my marriage. I learned that Mabhayo was accommodating my wife in his bedroom since he is single.

“I dressed myself like a woman and visited Mabhayo’s house, knowing he had a weakness for women. His dog tried to scare me, but I kept knocking until he attended to me”.

“After noticing it was me, he locked the door while my wife was inside, took an axe, and threatened to kill me, so I ran away,” Phiri said.

Subscribe to our Youtube Channel: