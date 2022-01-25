A couple have set a new record for the shortest marriage after calling it quits at their reception venue because of the wife’s choice of song.

The groom divorced his wife following an argument during their celebrations in Baghdad.

According to local reports, the woman requested the Syrian song Mesaytara by Lamis Kan. The title translates to I am dominant or I will control you.

The song begins with the lyrics: “I am dominant; you will be ruled under my strict instructions, I will drive you crazy if you looked at other girls on the street.

“Yes, I’m dominant, you’re my piece of sugar. As long as you’re with me, you’ll walk under my command.”

The bride was reportedly dancing to the song and enjoying her wedding, but the groom’s family were not impressed resulting in a huge row between the two families.

This is not the first time this has happened. The song led to another divorce in Jordan last year.

