MAN ENDS 20-YEAR-OLD MARRIAGE BECAUSE WIFE HAD TENDENCY OF SHARING FOOD WITH NEIGHBOURS

A 49 -year -old man of Lusaka’s Chazanga compound has divorced his wife of 20 years for sharing food with their neighbours.

George Phiri sued Tanta Zulu, aged 34, for divorce before the Matero Local court.

Phiri told the court that his wife had a tendency of giving food to their neighbours at the expense of their children.

In defence, Zulu told the court that her husband was stingy and strict to a point that he would measure food in the house before leaving.

She testified that her husband would beat her whenever he returned home and discovered that she cooked food without his permission.

In passing judgment Magistrate Harriet Mulenga, noted that the reasons for the couple’s divorce was baseless.

But because the plaintiff insisted that he did not want his wife, the court granted the divorce.

Diamond TV