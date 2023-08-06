MAN ENDS HIS LIFE AFTER BEING REJECTED TO MARRY HIS COUSIN

MAN ENDS HIS LIFE AFTER BEING REJECTED TO MARRY HIS LOVE BIRD COUSIN.

A 20 year old man of Chama District has committed su!c!de by hanging himself to a tree after being refused to marry a girl of his life.

The victim identified as Ezron Kumwenda of Bonga village k!lled himself on Thursday around 19:00 hrs after denied to marry her 19 year old Cousin.

Muchinga Police Commanding Officer Kaunda Mubanga who confirmed the development to ISOFM NEWS said after dating for sometime the now deceased, proposed love to the girl and the two decided to go ahead with marriage.

“After informing their respective parents, the two families could not approve of the union as it was discovered that the two love birds were first cousins.” Mr Mubanga explained.

Mr Mubanga said this angered Kumwenda[ the now deceased] who went and committed su!c!de leaving a note stating his anger of the families by not approving their union with the love of his life.

Police visited the Scene of Su!c!de and…https://zambiareports.news/…/man-ends-his-life-after…/

More@ www.zambiareports.news

Sourcr: Iso FM