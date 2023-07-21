MAN ENROUTE TO TANZANIA FROM BRAZIL INTERCEPTED AT KKIA WITH DRUGS CONCEALED IN STOMACH

A 49-year-old man en route to Tanzania from Brazil has so far excreted 104 pellets of cocaine (weighing 2.312 kilogrammes) which he had swallowed.

Jacob Mzinga was intercepted by the Drug Enforcement Commission at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport in Lusaka.

The total number of pellets is yet to be known as Mzinga is still in the process of discharging them.

Drug Enforcement Commission Deputy Public Relations Officer, Delight Haangala says Mzinga has been arrested and will appear in court soon.

Attached are the pellets expelled by Mzinga.

