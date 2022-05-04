Man finally welcomes first child at age 83 after waiting for decades

An 83-year-old Ugandan man, Mzee Yosia Mwesigye, has rejoiced as he’s become a father for the first time since he first got married decades ago.

He welcomed his first child with a new woman after his 1st wife passed away at the age of 79 without bearing any child.

Mzee said he waited for 57 years with his late wife, adding that doctors said she was fertile but he has no regrets that she was not able to take in.

According to Daily Monitor, the Octogenarian married the love of his life, Jane Tukamuhabwa (now deceased) on 25th of April, 1962, while he was only 23 years old.