Man Finds Wife Alone With A Prophet, Assaults Her

A MAN who assaulted his wife after he found her in the company of a prophet spraying muthi at their house has appeared in court.

Nicholas Khuphe (51) appeared before Western Commonage Court magistrate Shepherd Mnjanja charged with physical abuse.

He pleaded guilty and was remanded out of custody to 9 May for sentencing.

The court heard that Khuphe from Old Magwegwe suburb came home unexpectedly and was shocked to find his wife Knowledge Khuphe (48) in the company of a man only identified as Bonani and was told he was a prophet.

The court heard Nicholas was surprised to find Bonani spraying muthi in the sitting room while his wife was seated on a sofa and that did not go down well with him.

It is said he fumed at his wife before he struck her with a knobkerrie all over her body leading her to sustain a fractured arm.

Knowledge reported the incident to the police leading to the arrest of her husband.

— BMetro