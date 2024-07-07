MAN FINED K80, 000 FOR ABADING CONGOLESE NATIONAL

A 24-year-old Zambian, Pascal Chama, has been fined K80,000 for assisting a 51-year-old Congolese national, Yumba Kyabutakou, in selling a motorbike and conducting traditional healing practices without a permit.

Chama was found guilty of providing interpretation services to Kyabutakou, who was also fined K15,000 for conducting business without a permit.

Both were convicted at the Samfya Magistrate Court.

In a separate case, the Luanshya Immigration Office secured the conviction of 47-year-old Russian, Aleksandr Mazurov, for overstaying in Zambia for over three years.

Mazurov was fined K25,000 or sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment.

Additionally, the Kafue Immigration Office convicted 16 illegal immigrants for various immigration offences, including five Zimbabweans, two Tanzanians, one Congolese, and one Ugandan.

They were fined between K4,000 and K5,000 or sentenced to seven months’ imprisonment for illegal entry.”

