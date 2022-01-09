MAN FOUND DEAD AND WRAPPED IN A SACK ALONG THE ROAD

An identified man aged between 30 and 35 years old believed to be a Tanzanian National was this morning discovered dead and wrapped in a white sack along the road with both hands and legs tied in Maloni village of Nakonde district.

The unidentified man was discovered by members of public who were going to the field, later reported to the Community crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) who in turn reported to Nakonde Police post.

After unwrapping the sack a purple tecno phone was found with the body fully covered in casual clothes.

The body is currently at Nakonde urban mortuary awaiting identification as police have launched investigations into the matter.

Muchinga province deputy commanding officer Lucky Buumba has confirmed the development to Nakonde Radio FM news this morning.

CREDIT:NAKONDE FM