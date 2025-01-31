MAN FOUND DÉAD, BODY PARTS MISSING



Police in Chipata have launched investigations on gruesome murder of a 65-year-old man from Kachingwe Village, in Inkosi Yamakhosi Mphezeni’s area.





The deceased Edward Phiri was found dead in his house with a disfigured face, without his right ear, left arm cut off from the wrist and his palm had only one finger.



Mr. Phiri who was staying alone in his house was last seen on 27th January, 2025 around 14:00 hours within the Village in good health.





According to Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba, the deceased was discovered dead yesterday around 06:00 hours.





He told Breeze FM News that Police Officers who visited the Scene found the deceased body lying facing downwards.



Mr. Mweemba said an unknown instrument is believed to have been used in the act.





He stated that the body parts were not found in the house but that there were some stains of blood on the knife and a sickle grass cutter.



Breezefm