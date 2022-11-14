MAN GETS 13 YEARS JAIL SENTENCE KILLING LOVER ’S HUBBY

A 45-year-old man of Mumbwa has been jailed 13 years after he admitted to killing his lover’s estranged husband.

Most Moono was initially charged with the murder of Derrick Kabenga, as he wanted to have his wife (Mr Kabenga’s), Alice Musekosa, to himself.

The State, however, reduced the charge to manslaughter and he pleaded guilty to the charge.

“The facts reveal your evil criminal acts that are to conceal a crime and make it look as if the deceased committed suicide while the post-mortem report shows that you beat him, after which you hanged him” court says.

(dailymail.co.zm)

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail