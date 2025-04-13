A man has been accused of having s*x with a de@d man on a New York subway.

The victim is believed to have d!ed on board an R train at around 8pm on Tuesday, April 8. When or how he d!ed is unclear.

Hours later, a man entered the same subway carriage as the de@d man and began to have s*x with the corpse, The New York Times reported.

There is a manhunt underway for a yellow-hooded suspect and police officers have released footage of the accused necrophiliac.

Officials say they have CCTV of the man entering the carriage in a Manhattan train station on Tuesday evening.

Within 45 minutes, he saw the de@d man and allegedly began to rummage through his pockets.

It is then alleged he began to s(xually assault the corpse before getting off the train and fleeing at Whitehall Street subway station.

The de@d homeless man is believed to have d!ed of natural causes, sources have said.

Investigators also do not think the two knew each other.

The man had a goatee, a yellow-hooded sweatshirt and a black puffer jacket and a blue Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

He lives with his brother, who told the New York Post the man has a substance use disorder and was released from prison a few months ago.

But he insisted his brother wasn’t “like that”, making clear he did not believe his brother carried out the s*x act he is accused of.