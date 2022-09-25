MAN HIRES FRIEND TO IMPREGNATE HIS WIFE

In Dar-es-Salaam, a Tanzanian Court must decide on a honorable intentions in a case where a man hired his neighbor to get his wife pregnant.

It seems that Darius Makambako 50 with his wife Precious 45, really wanted to have a child, but the renowned doctor had told the couple,the husband was sterile. There was no doubt, the couple was tired of being in a 6 year childless marriage.

So Makambako, a member of the Tanzanian Police Force (Traffic Department), after claiming his wife’s protests, hired his neighbor Evans Mastano, 52, a fellow police officer in the country’s commercial city to impregnate his wife.

Since Evans was already married and the father of two beautiful daughters, plus looked very much like Darius to the boot, the plan seemed good.

Makambako paid Mastano 2,000,000 Tanzanian Shillings (equivalent to K10,000) for the job and for three evenings a week for the next 10 months in 2016.

Evans tried desperately, a total 77 different times to impregnate his friend’s wife Precious but failed.

Reports say Precious a nurse at a private clinic had decided to get a three months vacation leave (March to June 2016) to dedicate her time to sleeping with her husband’s best friend and neighbor in order to have her first child, but the man failed to impregnate her despite the husband leaving them in bed the whole day in most times.

And when Precious failed to get pregnant for 10 months, however, Makambako was not understanding and insisted that Evans have a medical examination, which he did in January 2017.

The doctor’s pronouncement that Evans Mastano was also sterile shocked everyone except his wife, who was forced to confess that Evans was not the real father of her two children, but his cousin Edward.

“I was forced to secretly sleep with her first cousin for these two children after realizing that my husband could not impregnate me for two years”, Angela told the Dar-es-Salaam Today News.

Now Makamboko is suing Evans for breach of contract in an effort to get his money back, but Evans refuses to give it up because he said he did not guarantee conception, but only that he would give an honest effort.