Man impregnates daughter, says she is too beautiful for someone else to enjoy

A 48 year old farmer, Theddius Audu, has impregnated his 15yr old daughter Justina in Wuyeya, Nasarawa State, The Nation reports.

According to the report, Audu took up the sole responsibility of his daughter’s upbringing after his marriage to Talatu Ayi, ended 13 years ago.

The decision eventually resulted in a pregnancy, as Justina is 4 months pregnant already. The man said he always felt pain of someone “toasting” his beautiful daughter and enjoying, after he went through difficulties to raise her.