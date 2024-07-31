MAN IN CHANGA-CHANGA COMPOUND ALLEGEDLY TAKES OWN LIFE AFTER MEALIE MEAL MONEY INCIDENT



A man from Changa-Changa Compound in Mazabuka has allegedly cômmitted sûicide after becoming upset when questioned about the money he was given to purchase mealie meal.



The incident occurred on 29th July 2024, with the deceased identified as 48-year-old Joster Simahamba, who ingested Doom pesticide.



The deceased’s uncle, 55-year-old Royd Simahamba, had given him K230 to buy mealie meal.



However, Joster returned drunk without the staple product.



When asked about it, he became upset and left, only to be found dead the following Tuesday morning in the yard.



Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka, stated that officers who rushed to the scene found the deceased lying face up with vomit present and an empty bottle of Doom pesticide beside him.



IMAGE: Southern Province Commissioner of Police, Auxensio Daka