MAN IN COURT FACING TWO CHARGES OF DEFILEMENT AND INCEST INVOLVING HIS ‘DAUGHTERS’



A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Lusaka’s Chalala, a works as a traffic controller, has been arrested and taken to court facing two charges of defilement and incest involving his ‘daughters’.





In one court, Mustafa Sikazwe,32, is accused of defiling his 15-year-old step daughther while in another court, he is charged with incest after allegedly molesting his own 9-year-old biological daughter.



In the first case of defilement, he appeared before Lusaka magistrate Amy Masoja-Chilangwa and pleaded not guilty early this week.





In the incest case, the accused appeared before magistrate Crispin Hampungani and denied the charge.



Allegations are that between January 1, 2024 and January 31, 2025, the accused had unlawful carnal knowledge of a nine-year-old girl, knowing the same to be his biological daughter.





State prosecutor Joe Phiri informed the court that the matter was coming up for plea.



After the charge was readout, the accused pleaded not guilty.



The matter will come up on March 6 this year for trial.



The youth remains in cells because he is considered a threat to society by the State.





According to police sources, the nine-year-old victim had confided in her grand mother that her father had been having sex with her and her 15-year-old sibling.



It is believed that the younger victim was allegedly infected with a sexually transmitted infection after the alleged sexual act.





This case comes at a time when the country has recorded an increase in gender based violence against children, with over 10,000 being victims of the vice in 2024, according to police data.



Mwebantu