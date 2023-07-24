MAN IN COURT FOR DEFILING TWO STEP DAUGHTERS

A 26-year old man of 10 Miles area in Chibombo district has found himself on the wrong side of the law battling accusations that he defiled two of his step daughters aged 12 and nine respectively.

Mathius Moonga a general worker is charged with two counts of defilement of a child under the age of 16, before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

The incident is alleged to have occurred between August 1, 2021 and April 18, 2023.

It is alleged that Moonga would always join the girls on floor of the living room were they spend their nights and have sex with them.

The accused took advantage of the girls and would perpetually rob them off their innocence at night, whenever he returns home from a drinking spree with his wife.

The girls narrated the ordeal to their 28-year-old mother who got incensed and packed her clothes in attempts to return to her parents house but was later stopped by Moonga who suggested that the children leave their house, in order to save face.

The children were later sent packing to their maternal grandmother’s house by the mother for safety.

Determined to see their abuser punished, the girls informed their grandmother that they were deflowered by Moonga and as a result they had bruises on their private parts and suffered agonising pain in the pelvic area.

The matter was reported to the police by the girl’s grandmother which led to the apprehension of Moonga.