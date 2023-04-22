MAN IN MALAWI CUTS OFF HAND OF WOMAN FOR REJECTING HIS MARRIAGE PROPOSAL TO HER 19 YEAR OLD DAUGHTER

Police at Lizulu in Ntcheu, have arrested 26-year-old Naison Kamwendo for allegedly cutting off a woman’s hand, after she rejected his proposal for him to marry her 19-year-old secondary-school-going daughter.

Ntcheu Police Spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate says Kamwendo committed the offence on Thursday after hearing that the girl—whose mother Charity Chailosi says never wanted to get married but concentrate on school—had gone to school within the area of Traditional Authority Masasa in the district.

This was reportedly something that was against his wish.

Ndiwate says Kamwendo went to Chailosi’s house with a panga knife where he cut off her left hand, completely removing it in the process.

“Well-wishers rescued Chailosi and called Police who took her to Masasa Health Centre. She was later referred to Dedza District Hospital where she is receiving treatment,” she said.

Officers from Lizulu Police Unit later arrested Kamwendo who has since appeared before court on Friday afternoon on charges of grievous harm.

Reported by Pemphero Malimba

Times360News