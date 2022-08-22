Man inspects wife’s private parts

Chali Mulenga in Livingstone, Reports: To Prove that his wife was not in any way engaging in illicit sexual affairs, a man of Livingstone has told a local court how he has been inspecting her private parts to clear his conscious.

Jordan Sitenda, 36, of Sakubita in Kazungula, said he suspected his wife, Memory Nyambe, of having an affair with Oidy Siamilandu, 38, of the same neighbourhood.

“She has been refusing to have sex with me claiming she is ill. I eventually opted to be inspecting her private parts out of concern because I suspected that she might be having sex with other men,” he said.

"After that, I decided to be inspecting her private parts to make sure that she was not giving another man