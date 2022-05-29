A 26-year-old Nigerian man, Oluwaseyi Elemide, has bagged one year sentence after he admitted stalking a beautician, Demi Witter.

According to a report by DailyMail, Oluwaseyi pestered her at her salon, Lavender Hill ‘lash+brow lab’ in Battersea.

This was after he failed to impress her with his weak attempts at romantic poetry.

He first approached her in the street and tried to engage her in a conversation. She told him she was not interested.

She however gave him her business card and week later received an email from him explaining he could help her business and responded that she doesn’t need his help.

Oluwaseyi became violent.

He then began to pester her by banging on the windows of her London salon and sending unwanted emails.