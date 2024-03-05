MAN JAILED 20 YEARS FOR DEFILEMENT DURING CHINAMWALI

A 25-year-old man of Chipata has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment with hard labour for defiling a 13-year-old who was left home alone as her mother went to attend Chinamwali.

Whyson Zulu, of Chief Nzamane, sneaked into the house where the minor was sleeping in November 2022 while her mother and other women in the village were attending Chinamwali, an initiation ceremony where girls undergo sexual training.

During trial in the subordinate court, the victim told the court that on November 19, 2022, she was sleeping in the house around midnight alone with lights on while her mother was attending Chinamwali.

The victim said while sleeping, she started having difficulties breathing and when she got up, she discovered that someone had been having sex with her.

“I knew that someone was having sex with me because I felt something was inside my private part,” she said.

“I grabbed the shirt of the person and after I opened my eyes, I saw Patrick’s father by the name Whyson and I shouted for help.”

After shouting for help, she said her grandmother showed up in the house while the suspect fled leaving behind his shirt.

She said she narrated to the grandmother what had happened and the matter was reported to the headman the same night.

Phiri was later apprehended and charged with defilement after which he was convicted by Chipata Magistrates Court and committed to the High Court for sentencing.

Lusaka High Court Judge Twaambo Musonda said she considered the circumstance of the case and that the aggravating factor is that the convict forced himself on the child, who had no capacity to give consent.

“This is an aggravating factor, it takes this case out of the ordinary 15 years imprisonment sentence,” she said as she imposed 20 years with hard labour on Phiri.

CREDIT: Zambia Daily Mail