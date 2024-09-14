MAN JAILED FOR PRETENDING TO BE A LAWYER



September 14, 2024



A man of Monze has been sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour for unlawfully appearing in Court as lawyer representing two clients accused of stock theft.



FELIX MUJIBELO has pleaded guilty to charges of impersonation in the Monze Subordinate Court.



And the Law Association of Zambia -LAZ- has condemned the incident, saying it serves as a reminder of the critical need for vigilance against individuals masquerading as advocates.



LAZ President LUNGISANI ZULU says the legal body is committed to safeguarding the public and integrity of the legal profession.



Mr. ZULU has urged members of the public to exercise caution when seeking legal services.



He says only registered advocates duly licensed by LAZ are authorized to offer legal services and represent clients in Court.



Mr. ZULU warns that engaging with unlicensed individuals puts the public at risk of serious legal consequences and undermines the Justice System.



This is according to a statement issued.