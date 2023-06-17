MAN JAILED FOR STEALING TWO PHONES FROM STUDENT NURSES

A 21-year-old, man of Chikankata has been sentenced to six months imprisonment for stealing two phones from student nurses.

Byta FM Court Beat Journalist reports that this is in a matter in which Joshua Hangoma stood charged with burglary and theft contrary to Section 301 and 272 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of the Zambia.

Particulars are that Joshua Hangoma, on the night of 28th May, 2023, allegedly did break and enter into the house of Ireen Kambizti, where he is said to have stolen a cell phone valued at K4,000, the property of Kambizti.

In count two, Joshua was accused of breaking in the house of Monica Banda and stole a cell phone valued at K1,000, the property of Banda.

Facts before the court are that on 28 May 2023, Ireen Kambizti had put her phone on charge and around 06:10 hours wanted to use the phone but discovered that it was missing.

However, later in the day Joshua Hangoma was caught selling the two phones to Hikalonga Moonga, a radio repair’s workshop owner, who wanted to buy the phones.

Hangoma is said to have failed to enter a password to open the phone prompting Hikalonga to alert the police to apprehend him.

In delivering judgement, Magistrate Franz Zimba slapped Hangoma with six months’ imprisonment for each count, which will run concurrently.

Byta FM