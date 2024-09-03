MAN JAILED THREE MONTHS FOR SLAPPING DAD



A 32-YEAR-OLD man of Mtendere Township has been jailed three months for maliciously damaging doors at the house of his 75-year-old father, whom he slapped during an altercation.



Lusaka resident magistrate Mutinta Mwenya jailed Terence Mumpalamba, a general worker, after he admitted damaging the doors worth K2,000.



Terence was facing two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and malicious damage to property.



Allegations are that on July 24 this year, the accused assaulted his father, Simon Mumpalamba, and occasioned him actual bodily harm.



In the second count, Terence, knowingly and wilfully, damaged the two doors when storming out of his father’s house.



Magistrate Mwenya convicted Terence, who pleaded not to be jailed and promised to behave well.



“You slapped your father?” the magistrate wondered. The convict, who claimed that he wanted to cook nshima because he never ate for 48 hours, said there was a scuffle when he was found getting mealie meal.



“He (father) pulled the mealie meal from me and it fell, and that is how my other siblings started beating me,” Terence responded.



“Why is everyone attacking you? Because of your conduct. That is why they locked the door,” the magistrate rebuked the convict. Trial for the assault charge is set for next week Friday.



ZDM