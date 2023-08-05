Man kills and sacrifices 7-year-old niece for money rituals

The residents of Wassa Nkyirifi, a farming community in the Western Region of Ghana, were shocked and horrified when they discovered the suspected murder of a seven-year-old girl named Sandy Manu. The alleged perpetrator was her uncle, a 37-year-old farmer named Augustine.

Initially, Augustine had reported to the police that his niece had gone missing, and he made public announcements on radio seeking help to locate her. However, the police became suspicious of his behavior and responses during their investigation. After intense interrogation, Augustine broke down and confessed to the police that he had killed his niece for money ritual purposes in an attempt to escape poverty.

According to Augustine’s confession, he had complained about his financial struggles to an elderly man in the community, who suggested using one of his nieces for money rituals. Upon following this advice, Augustine sought the help of a spiritualist, who instructed him to bring the head of one of his nieces for the ritual. Subsequently, he killed Sandy and buried her headless body in a nearby bush, while keeping her head hidden for the ritual.

The police accompanied Augustine to the location where the body was buried, and they exhumed the headless body. The head was found at another location as well. Sandy’s remains have been taken to the morgue, and Augustine is currently in police custody.

This disturbing incident has left the community in shock and has garnered attention on social media, where a video of the exhumation has been shared by some community members.