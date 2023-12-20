MAN KILLS GIRLFRIEND, DUMPS BODY AT AIRSTRIP AFTER SLEEPOVER

Chipata High Court has heard that a female Zambia National Service (ZNS) officer allegedly died at her boyfriend’s place during a weekend sleepover and he later dumped the body at the airstrip in Lundazi.

Fadoo Chidakwa is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Second Lieutenant Emmy Musenge, who was based at ZNS Ng’onga Camp in Lumezi and later dumped her body in Lundazi.

It is alleged that Chidakwa, who is also an officer in ZNS, this year on February 11, murdered Emmy Musenge.

When the matter came up in court for continuation of trial, Lundazi police criminal investigations officer Masomo Mabiya testified that after he warned and cautioned the officer, he allegedly confessed that his girlfriend died at his house.