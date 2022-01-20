On 16 January 2022, a 28-year-old man shockingly killed his neighbour after repeatedly being asked, “When are you getting married?”.

This outrageous incident took place in Lagos, Nigeria. According to police report, the 28-year-old man named Aston Khagwe was sitting in front of his house when his pregnant neighbour, Aisyah Chinwo, 32 came to talk to him.

The suspect revealed that the woman said, ‘Aston get married, others are already married, why aren’t you getting married yet?’ These words offended the suspect,” a spokesperson from the police force said.

Clearly, Aston took his neighbour’s words to heart and felt insulted. It is reported that the suspect will be facing life imprisonment for the crime he did once convicted.

“If we’re honest, many of us have been at the receiving end of such questions. Yes, it annoys us, but that doesn’t mean we should go around and harm anyone who asks this! RIP Aisyah. “Someone commented.